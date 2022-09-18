9/11 Heroes Run held at Boyce Park to remember those who sacrificed

Communities enjoy last days of summer with walks for good causes

Communities enjoy last days of summer with walks for good causes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) --- People came out to Boyce Park on Sunday morning to show support for those lost on Sept. 11 and its aftermath.

The 9/11 Heroes Run brought out people of all ages and even some furry friends for a nice day in the park.

The run is organized by the Travis Manion Foundation, which hosts 5Ks across the country every September to honor the fallen.

The Pittsburgh run is in honor of local Navy veteran, Richard Fry.

The goal of the event is to never forget the sacrifices of the Sept. 11 heroes and those who served our country since that fateful day.

