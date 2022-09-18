Watch CBS News
Local News

9/11 Heroes Run held at Boyce Park to remember those who sacrificed

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Communities enjoy last days of summer with walks for good causes
Communities enjoy last days of summer with walks for good causes 00:50

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) --- People came out to Boyce Park on Sunday morning to show support for those lost on Sept. 11 and its aftermath.

The 9/11 Heroes Run brought out people of all ages and even some furry friends for a nice day in the park.

911-heroes-run-start.png
(Source: 9/11 Heroes Run)

 
The run is organized by the Travis Manion Foundation, which hosts 5Ks across the country every September to honor the fallen.

The Pittsburgh run is in honor of local Navy veteran, Richard Fry.

911-heroes-run-rememberance.png
(Source: 9/11 Heroes Run)

 
The goal of the event is to never forget the sacrifices of the Sept. 11 heroes and those who served our country since that fateful day. 

For more information, visit this link.

First published on September 18, 2022 / 3:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.