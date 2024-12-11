9 young dogs found abandoned, emaciated in Beaver County

NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Nine young dogs were recently found abandoned and emaciated in New Sewickley Township, Beaver County.

One group of dogs was located around Graham Road and Route 989 while the other group was found on State Street in Baden. The Beaver County Humane Society believes the dogs were dumped as a group and came from the same place.

One female dog that was recovered with the other nine was found in critical condition and succumbed to injuries shortly after arriving at the shelter.

"A veterinary partner did everything they could to save this dog's life, and we were all devastated when we heard she didn't make it," Alison Yazer, executive director at BCHS, said. "She was so horrifically emaciated that she couldn't stand or walk. She was suffering from severe sepsis, dangerously high blood pressure, soiled and scabbed-over skin and paws, and exposed bone—all of which directly led to her passing."

The pups have been described as pit bulls, and all were found without collars or microchips. The dogs' ages vary from six months to 2 years old.

One of the nine emaciated pups found in New Sewickley Township, Beaver County. Photo Credit: Beaver County Humane Society

"Given that these dogs were recovered in roughly the same geographical area while sharing similar appearances, conditions, and ages, we're fairly certain that they are related and were dumped as a group," Wendi Stafford, humane society police officer at BCHS, said.

These dogs came into the shelter shortly after another dog, Xena, was found abandoned and malnourished last month.

The humane society says it needs dog food or monetary donations to help nurse these and the shelter's other animals back to health. Additionally, the shelter hopes to recruit additional foster families to help the dogs get into more comfortable settings to recuperate.

"Many of these dogs are only puppies, so we really need foster families who can offer them a more comfortable place to rest," Yazer added. "Since we provide our fosters with everything they need to care for their foster pet, we're also asking for donations of dog food to ensure these pups are getting the nutrition they need to heal."

All nine dogs remain in stable but dire condition.

It is illegal to abandon dogs in Pennsylvania and is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 per animal.

Anyone with information about who may have hurt or abandoned the dogs is encouraged to contact the shelter's Humane Investigations department at 724-775-5801 ext. 143.

Anyone interested in fostering one or more dogs can contact the shelter's foster coordinator at 724-775-5801 ext. 117.

More information can be found on the shelter's website.