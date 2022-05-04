9-year-old found dead in New Kensington
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A 9-year-old was found dead in New Kensington.
Details are limited, but the Westmoreland County district attorney is on scene along with county detectives.
Officials are investigating after the child's body was found behind a home on Haser Drive.
The child has not been identified.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
