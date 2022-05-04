Watch CBS News

9-year-old found dead in New Kensington

By Ross Guidotti

/ CBS Pittsburgh

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A 9-year-old was found dead in New Kensington. 

Details are limited, but the Westmoreland County district attorney is on scene along with county detectives. 

Officials are investigating after the child's body was found behind a home on Haser Drive.

The child has not been identified. 

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

First published on May 4, 2022 / 2:38 PM

