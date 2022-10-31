54-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Washington Co.

UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A man died following a motorcycle crash in Washington County on Sunday evening.

54-year-old Frank Eckels died after crashing his motorcycle along Route 88 near Patterson Road in Union Township just after 6:30 p.m.

The Washington County Coroner's Office tells the Post-Gazette that Eckels was driving south on Route 88 when he crossed into the northbound lane of traffic and crashed into an oncoming vehicle.

The Post-Gazette reports that Eckels was pronounced dead at the scene just after 8 p.m.

Monongahela City Police are handling the investigation into the crash.