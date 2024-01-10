$5,000 reward offered for information in 2013 cold case Butler County homicide

FORWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A $5,000 reward is being offered for information about the 2013 homicide of a man in Butler County.

Pennsylvania State Police in Butler are continuing to investigate the death of Robert Gaurrich, who was found shot to death behind an auto repair business in Forward Township on Jan. 11, 2013.

According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, the 45-year-old from Evans City was discovered with a gunshot wound behind Bob's Truck & Auto Repair on Evans City Road.

Police were called to the scene around 11:20 p.m. Officers found Gaurrich lying face down on a gravel pile behind the business. Investigators believe Gaurrich was shot inside and tried to run away from his attacker or attackers through the main door.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information about the death of Robert Gaurrich, an Evans City man who was found shot to death at an auto repair shop in Butler County in 2013. (Photo: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers)

Officers at the time said there was no sign of forced entry. There's been no information released on a possible motive.

It was learned that Gaurrich's gun, a Winchester Canadian Centennial 30-30 lever action rifle, was missing from the scene, Crime Stoppers said. The gun was described as having an octagonal-shaped barrel that was 26 to 28 inches long. It was stamped 1867-1967 and had a 12-round capacity. Crime Stoppers said it didn't have a scope, but it did have iron sights.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Butler at 724-284-8100. Those with tips can also contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or online. People with information could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.