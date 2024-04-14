4 people hospitalized after car crashes into tree in Westmoreland County

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Four people were flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh following a single-car crash in Westmoreland County.

Crews were called to the scene near Twin Lakes and McWilliams roads in Unity Township around 6:45 Sunday night, where they found a car had hit a tree.

Five people were in the car at the time of the crash. One person was ejected and pinned under the vehicle when crews arrived on the scene.

An investigation into its cause is ongoing.