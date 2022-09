Motorcyclist dies after crash in Wilkinsburg

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An overnight motorcycle crash in Wilkinsburg has turned deadly.

A man lost control of his motorcycle just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of Penn Avenue and Princeton Boulevard.

The Medical Examiner's Office says 38-year-old Philip Price died at the hospital.