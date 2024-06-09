Watch CBS News
3 people, including 1 teenager, killed in Crawford County crash

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Three people from Butler County, including a teenager, are dead after the car they were in crashed in Crawford County Saturday night.

State police say a car driven by 21-year-old Ronald Parisi of Chicora crashed into a tree in Athens Township around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Parisi, with 19-year-old Joshua Boettner, and 17-year-old Levi Deal, were all killed in the crash.

An investigation into the cause is ongoing. Police say none of them were wearing a seatbelt at the time.

June 9, 2024

