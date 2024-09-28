29th annual Junior Great Race allows families to exercise together

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Over 500 kids participated in the 29th annual Junior Great Race on Saturday morning.

It's an opportunity for families – mothers and daughters, fathers, and sons – to get out and exercise.

Corbin Hill and his parents came down from Apollo, hydrated and ready to take on the city of Pittsburgh on Saturday.

"We live about 45 minutes away, so we don't come down often," Liz Hill, Corbin's mother, said.

Plenty of others raced, walked, and crawled through Point State Park on Saturday. There was a Tot Trot and a Diaper Dash for the little ones who can't yet walk.

It's something that's been going on for almost three decades.

"It's been a huge part of the fabric of the city since it was started back in 1977 as just a fun run and a reason to get people out of their houses," Brian Katze, Race Director for the Junior Great Race, said.

Some of these people come from over 40 states, and many are fellow yinzers.

"Most of those people are actually people coming back to Pittsburgh. Transplanted Pittsburghers who are coming back because of what this race means to them," Katze said.

It's why you see so many families.

"It's cool to have all these fun memories, where they're active and instilling healthy lifestyles into my son," Hill said.

Of course, Sunday's Great Race will impact some Pittsburgh streets. The impacts will be Downtown, Uptown, Oakland, and Squirrel Hill.