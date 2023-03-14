23-year-old man arrested following deadly shooting along Banksville Road

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting that took place along Banksville Road on Monday.

Police say a city-operated camera caught the whole shooting on video.

According to court paperwork, police say the victim, Richard Derkach, got out of his van at the intersection of Banksville Road and Crane Avenue and approached the truck in front of him. His hands appeared empty, according to police.

Police say the video appears to show Derkach talking to the driver, swatting towards the vehicle, and then wincing backwards before heading back to his van.

Derkach died a short time later at the hospital from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say 23-year-old Connor Makstutis went to police headquarters.

Makstutis has a valid concealed carry permit, and according to police, the gun was found in his truck.

He's now being held in the Allegheny County Jail and is being charged with criminal homicide.