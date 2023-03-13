Watch CBS News
Man found fatally shot inside vehicle on Banksville Road

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot on Banksville Road on Monday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers responded to reports of shots fired on Banksville Road at Crane Avenue around 5 p.m. Police found a man who was shot in the chest inside a vehicle. 

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but later died, officials said. The victim has not been identified. 

Pittsburgh Public Safety said police interviewed a suspect at headquarters. The investigation is ongoing.

