Man found fatally shot inside vehicle on Banksville Road
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot on Banksville Road on Monday.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers responded to reports of shots fired on Banksville Road at Crane Avenue around 5 p.m. Police found a man who was shot in the chest inside a vehicle.
He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but later died, officials said. The victim has not been identified.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said police interviewed a suspect at headquarters. The investigation is ongoing.
