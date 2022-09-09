Marking 21 years since 9/11: Commemorations, ceremonies and memorials planned across Western Pa.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Communities across the commonwealth will honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, in New York City, the Pentagon, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

SHANKSVILLE, PA - SEPTEMBER 09: The Tower of Voices stands above visitors, dignitaries and family members of the victims of Flight 93 at the Flight 93 National Memorial on Sept. 9, 2018 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. (Photo Credit: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Flight 93 National Memorial

At 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, at Memorial Plaza in Shanksville, people will gather for the 21st observance to remember the passengers and crew aboard Flight 93. The names of the passengers and crew members will be read, the Bells of Remembrance will ring out in their memory and a wreath will be placed at the Wall of Names.

Visitors are welcome to help the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial celebrate the completion of a lofty goal: planting 150,000 by the year 2022. There were over 4,200 volunteers who made the project possible over the last decade, and the trees are around 8 feet tall and helping transform the memorial.

According to their website, "Much of what is now the memorial is a former surface coal mine and this effort has also re-established woodland wildlife habitats and cultivated a living memorial. The planting of 41 varieties of native trees and shrubs has attracted 63 native bee species and 141 native bird species. The intermixing of pollinators has helped to create the perfect environment for birds and bees alike. Visitors coming to the memorial to pay tribute to the 40 passengers and crew members can see wildlife such as deer, geese, various native birds, bees, butterflies, and this year we had a swan join our habitat."

2022 Tour de Trail

Later, bicyclists will participate in a 24-mile ride that starts and ends in Berlin, Somerset County. The route goes through the Flight 93 National Memorial. It starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. During the ride through the memorial, at 11:30 a.m. there will be a ranger from the NPS telling "The Story of Flight 93." According to its website, "proceeds from the ride will support our efforts to create and maintain a 1,300-mile, multi-use trail connecting the three locations impacted by the events of 9/11."

OTHER EVENTS ACROSS WESTERN PA.

Allegheny County

Pittsburgh

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum

For the somber 20th anniversary of 9/11, Soldiers & Sailors Hall plans to recognize service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice defending our country. They will do so with a dog tag display featuring 6,753 regular dog tags and 300 flag dog tags.

Organizers say each dog tag represents an individual life lost in the conflicts since Sept. 11, 2001. The 300 special flag dog tags will specifically represent each individual service member from Pennsylvania. In total, 7,053 dog tags will be suspended between the light posts across the walkway leading to the building. The open-air memorial is open now and continues through Sept. 30.

South Park Fairgrounds - 2nd Annual 9/11 Stair Climb

After the event's debut in 2021, local fire departments decided to bring the community together again this year for the 9/11 South Park Stair Climb and walk around the track. It starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the South Park Fairgrounds. The walk honors the 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, and 10 paramedics who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, and proceeds benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Association.

West Mifflin - First Responders Day at Kennywood

At Kennywood, there are special deals for first responders going on Sept. 10, 11, and 17. First responders get free admission at the gate when they show their ID. Tickets are discounted for family members and friends, only four allowed per first responder. Head out to Kennywood for First Responder Days.

PITTSBURGH, PA - JULY 22: A general view of the field before the exhibition game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cleveland Indians at PNC Park on July 22, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

PNC Park - First Responders Day

The Pittsburgh Pirates are also raising money for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund on the 21st anniversary of Sept. 11, when many first responders lost their lives. At 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, at PNC Park, the team is celebrating First Responders Day. When you buy a ticket to watch the Pirates take on St. Louis Cardinals, a portion of the ticket price goes back to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Boyce Park - 9/11 Heroes Run

On Sunday, Sept. 18 at 9 a.m., "raise awareness and honor the fallen" at The 9/11 Heroes Run at Boyce Park. The event and 1-mile fun run/walk are in special remembrance of Richard A. Fry, a Navy Veteran and fire chief from Westmoreland County dedicated to service. During the opening ceremony, his granddaughter, Sophia, will sing the national anthem to honor his legacy.

Natrona Heights - 9/11 Moving Flag Tribute

Community members in Natrona Heights have a lofty goal they want to accomplish in remembrance of Sept. 11, 2001: keep at least one American flag moving and flying from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The organization hopes to have a crowd of flag fliers in the streets of Natrona Heights throughout the day as "a visual reminder of that terrible day in American history and how our country came under a brutal attack." It's happening all day at Lamparski Orthodontics in Natrona Heights.

Butler County

Saxonburg - Troops Motorcycle Ride

A Troops Motorcycle Ride tribute starts at 9 a.m. They will ride to the Saxonburg VFW Post 7376 on Main Street.

Cranberry Township - Sept. 11th Memorial

Starting at 8:30 a.m., the Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Department will be flying the American flag from sunset to sundown. In addition, they will be playing "Taps" at the following times throughout the day in remembrance of the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

>>8:46 a.m.: American Flight 11 hits the North Tower of the World Trade Center

>>9:03 a.m.: United Flight 175 crashes into the South Tower

>>9:40 a.m.: American Flight 77 crashes into the Pentagon

>>9:59 a.m.: World Trade Center's South Tower collapses

>>10:03 a.m.: Hijacked flight United Flight 93 crashes into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania

>>10:28 a.m.: World Trade Center's North Tower collapses

Fayette County

Connellsville - Ceremony of Remembrance

In Connellsville, there will be a ceremony in remembrance of Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony is at 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Veteran's Plaza beside City Hall.

Westmoreland County

Arnold Palmer Regional Airport - Air Force History Tour

From Sept. 8 to 11, planes used in World War II will be flying over Latrobe's Arnold Palmer Regional Airport as part of the Commemorative Air Force Airpower History Tour. More details can be found here.

Lawrence County

Pulaski - 9/11 First Responders Remembrance 5K

Runners will be in Pulaski Township, Lawrence County, to participate in the 9/11 First Responders Remembrance 5K. It's happening on Sunday at 5 p.m. at 3535 Evergreen Road.