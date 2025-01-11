2025 Pittsburgh RV Show kicks off at David L. Lawrence Convention Center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Saturday was the first day of the 2025 Pittsburgh RV Show, the longest-running indoor RV show in America, and it was a grandiose display of Americana.

"They're great. They're like miniature little houses," Dee Main of Columbus, Ohio, said. "We have a ball when we're camping."

There are nine acres of RVs spread across the convention center, and they have people thinking about relaxation on what was a snowy Saturday.

"We've camped in the snow before, in the ice," Main said. "Sit by the fire for like 20 minutes, then you freeze to death, and go in anyway."

The David L. Lawrence Convention Center spared the freezing for a little bit. The interest going into this year to gaze at these colossal beasts seems to be up.

"Our online ticket sales are up 10, 12% right now over last year," Randy Giancola, promoter for the Pittsburgh RV Show, said.

Giancola is promoting the 58th edition of this show. From hidden pantries to RVs with washers and dryers, he claims the time is now for many.

"The uncertainty's gone," Giancola said. "So people will come out now. They'll start to spend some money."

There are so many rows that one would think this is some RV maze to get lost in. But from jerky to sweet golf carts, there's a lot more, too.

"We have the area campgrounds," Giancola said. "We have a bunch of different vendors selling their wares. But we have boats, we have e-bikes, we have scooters, we have golf carts."

There are over 25 brands and 115 models of RVs, though. Giancola said that is good for people looking for the right price.

"This is the only multi-dealer show in Pittsburgh where over a dozen dealers are going to compete for your business," he said. "And the way they get your business is with low prices."

KDKA-TV caught one group looking for the right one at the right price. Maybe it had a cool stove or a fireplace, but they solved the main issue.

"We bought a truck like last month just for this, yeah, just for the camper," Amanda Kalin of Scott Township said.

The show will go on daily until Jan. 19.

It's open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays during the opening period.