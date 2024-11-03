Thousands of runners set to run in the annual EQT Pittsburgh 10-Miler and 10-K

Thousands of runners to take part in EQT 10-Miler and 10K

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's one of the most anticipated fall races in our region this year, it's the EQT 10-Miler and 10K!

More than 5,000 runners are set to pound the pavement this morning. The 10-K begins on the North Shore near PNC Park on West General Robinson Street while the 10-Miler begins on West Carson Street near Highmark Stadium.

The 10-K race begins at PNC Park which is the 4-mile mark of the 10-mile race and goes through the Strip District and downtown.

Meanwhile, the 10-miler winds through the West End, North Side, Strip District, and downtown ending at EQT Plaza at 7th Street and Liberty Avenue.

The 10-K began at 7:30 a.m. and the 10-Miler kicks off with the handcycle division at 8:25 a.m. Then the runners get going at 8:30 a.m.

With such a big race with so many participants come many road closures.

These closures will be in place from 6:30 a.m. until noon. You can access the map of road closures right here.

The areas most impacted by these road closures are the North Shore, Strip District, South Side, and Downtown.

We will have coverage of the race all morning long on KDKA-TV Sunday Morning News!