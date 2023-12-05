2024 MLB Draft: Pittsburgh Pirates to pick No. 9 overall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates will have the ninth pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.

The 2024 MLB draft lottery was held on Tuesday in Nashville, and the Pirates landed just inside the Top 10. The pick was announced by Country music star Brad Paisley.

The Cleveland Guardians took home the No. 1 pick, the first time in team history it won the top selection. Cleveland had a 2 percent chance of ending up at No. 1.

The Cincinnati Reds will pick second, followed by the Colorado Rockies at No. 3. The Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox round out the Top 5.

Here's where things stand for next July. pic.twitter.com/ab7VTNf34M — MLB (@MLB) December 5, 2023

Pittsburgh had a 3 percent chance to win the lottery this year after finishing the season 76-86. The team started the season 20-9 before faulting down the stretch.

The Pirates won the lottery last year and selected LSU pitcher Paul Skenes. He pitched at three different levels this past season, finishing the year in Double-A Altoona.

The team also won the lottery in 2021, selecting catcher Henry Davis out of the University of Louisville.

The last time the Pirates picked outside the Top 10 was in 2019, when the team selected pitcher Quinn Priester out of high school.

The Pirates open their home schedule on Friday, April 5, against the Baltimore Orioles. Last month, the team announced that evening home games will now start at 6:40 p.m. Single-game tickets for this season are now on sale to the general public.