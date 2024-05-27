Watch CBS News
2024 Gene Kelly Awards winners announced

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The winners of the 2024 Gene Kelly Awards, honoring the Pittsburgh area's talented high school musical performers, were announced this weekend. 

The 33rd annual Pittsburgh CLO Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater was held on Saturday with a sold-out crowd at the Benedum Center. 

The ceremony included live performances from nominees, and over $75,000 in scholarships were presented.

The judges panel made their decisions after attending performances at 33 Allegheny County schools. The winners of this year's awards can below.

Best scenic design

Budget Level I
Bishop Canevin High School
ALL SHOOK UP School Edition

Budget Level II
Avonworth High School
INTO THE WOODS

Budget Level III
Elizabeth Forward High School
BIG FISH

Budget Level IV
Pine-Richland High School
MAMMA MIA!

Best costume design

Budget Level I
Saint Joseph High School
TARZAN - The Stage Musical based on the Disney film

Budget Level II
Avonworth High School
INTO THE WOODS

Budget Level III
Westinghouse Arts Academy
CHICAGO: Teen Edition

Budget Level IV
Woodland Hills High School
WONDERLAND Pilot Production

Best lighting design

Budget Level I
Shady Side Academy Senior School
ZOMBIE PROM

Budget Level II
Avonworth High School
INTO THE WOODS

Budget Level III
Westinghouse Arts Academy
CHICAGO: Teen Edition

Budget Level IV
Thomas Jefferson High School
Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Best vocal ensemble

Budget Level I
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School
Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!

Budget Level II
Avonworth High School
INTO THE WOODS

Budget Level III
Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER

Budget Level IV
Thomas Jefferson High School
Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

Best dance ensemble

Budget Level I
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School
Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!

Budget Level II
West Allegheny High School
BYE BYE BIRDIE

Budget Level III
Westinghouse Arts Academy
CHICAGO: Teen Edition

Budget Level IV
Hampton High School
TUCK EVERLASTING

Best crew/technical execution 

Budget Level I
Shady Side Academy Senior School
ZOMBIE PROM

Budget Level II
Avonworth High School
INTO THE WOODS

Budget Level III
North Hills High School
THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Budget Level IV
Thomas Jefferson High School
Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Best student orchestra 

Pine-Richland High School
MAMMA MIA!

Outstanding student artist

Brady Bandik
Lighting Designer
Thomas Jefferson High School

Best supporting actor and best supporting actress 

Eamonn McElfresh
Tobias Ragg
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER
Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

Rissa Williams
Beggar Woman
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER
Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

Best actor and best actress

Kai Sachon
Sweeney Todd
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER
Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

Emma Hopf
William Barfee
THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
North Hills High School

Best musical 

Budget Level I
Saint Joseph High School
TARZAN - The Stage Musical based on the Disney film

Budget Level II
Avonworth High School
INTO THE WOODS

Budget Level III
Westinghouse Arts Academy
CHICAGO: Teen Edition

Budget Level IV
Thomas Jefferson High School
Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Madeline Bartos

Madeline Bartos is a digital web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked with KDKA since 2019.

First published on May 27, 2024 / 12:15 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

