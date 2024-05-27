2024 Gene Kelly Awards winners announced
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The winners of the 2024 Gene Kelly Awards, honoring the Pittsburgh area's talented high school musical performers, were announced this weekend.
The 33rd annual Pittsburgh CLO Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater was held on Saturday with a sold-out crowd at the Benedum Center.
The ceremony included live performances from nominees, and over $75,000 in scholarships were presented.
The judges panel made their decisions after attending performances at 33 Allegheny County schools. The winners of this year's awards can below.
Best scenic design
Budget Level I
Bishop Canevin High School
ALL SHOOK UP School Edition
Budget Level II
Avonworth High School
INTO THE WOODS
Budget Level III
Elizabeth Forward High School
BIG FISH
Budget Level IV
Pine-Richland High School
MAMMA MIA!
Best costume design
Budget Level I
Saint Joseph High School
TARZAN - The Stage Musical based on the Disney film
Budget Level II
Avonworth High School
INTO THE WOODS
Budget Level III
Westinghouse Arts Academy
CHICAGO: Teen Edition
Budget Level IV
Woodland Hills High School
WONDERLAND Pilot Production
Best lighting design
Budget Level I
Shady Side Academy Senior School
ZOMBIE PROM
Budget Level II
Avonworth High School
INTO THE WOODS
Budget Level III
Westinghouse Arts Academy
CHICAGO: Teen Edition
Budget Level IV
Thomas Jefferson High School
Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Best vocal ensemble
Budget Level I
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School
Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!
Budget Level II
Avonworth High School
INTO THE WOODS
Budget Level III
Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER
Budget Level IV
Thomas Jefferson High School
Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BEST LIGHTING DESIGN
Best dance ensemble
Budget Level I
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School
Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!
Budget Level II
West Allegheny High School
BYE BYE BIRDIE
Budget Level III
Westinghouse Arts Academy
CHICAGO: Teen Edition
Budget Level IV
Hampton High School
TUCK EVERLASTING
Best crew/technical execution
Budget Level I
Shady Side Academy Senior School
ZOMBIE PROM
Budget Level II
Avonworth High School
INTO THE WOODS
Budget Level III
North Hills High School
THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
Budget Level IV
Thomas Jefferson High School
Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Best student orchestra
Pine-Richland High School
MAMMA MIA!
Outstanding student artist
Brady Bandik
Lighting Designer
Thomas Jefferson High School
Best supporting actor and best supporting actress
Eamonn McElfresh
Tobias Ragg
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER
Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12
Rissa Williams
Beggar Woman
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER
Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12
Best actor and best actress
Kai Sachon
Sweeney Todd
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER
Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12
Emma Hopf
William Barfee
THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
North Hills High School
Best musical
Budget Level I
Saint Joseph High School
TARZAN - The Stage Musical based on the Disney film
Budget Level II
Avonworth High School
INTO THE WOODS
Budget Level III
Westinghouse Arts Academy
CHICAGO: Teen Edition
Budget Level IV
Thomas Jefferson High School
Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST