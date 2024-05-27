2024 Gene Kelly Awards winners announced

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The winners of the 2024 Gene Kelly Awards, honoring the Pittsburgh area's talented high school musical performers, were announced this weekend.

The 33rd annual Pittsburgh CLO Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater was held on Saturday with a sold-out crowd at the Benedum Center.

The ceremony included live performances from nominees, and over $75,000 in scholarships were presented.

The judges panel made their decisions after attending performances at 33 Allegheny County schools. The winners of this year's awards can below.

Best scenic design

Budget Level I

Bishop Canevin High School

ALL SHOOK UP School Edition

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School

INTO THE WOODS

Budget Level III

Elizabeth Forward High School

BIG FISH

Budget Level IV

Pine-Richland High School

MAMMA MIA!

Best costume design

Budget Level I

Saint Joseph High School

TARZAN - The Stage Musical based on the Disney film

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School

INTO THE WOODS

Budget Level III

Westinghouse Arts Academy

CHICAGO: Teen Edition

Budget Level IV

Woodland Hills High School

WONDERLAND Pilot Production

Best lighting design

Budget Level I

Shady Side Academy Senior School

ZOMBIE PROM

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School

INTO THE WOODS

Budget Level III

Westinghouse Arts Academy

CHICAGO: Teen Edition

Budget Level IV

Thomas Jefferson High School

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Best vocal ensemble

Budget Level I

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School

Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School

INTO THE WOODS

Budget Level III

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER

Budget Level IV

Thomas Jefferson High School

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

Best dance ensemble

Budget Level I

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School

Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!

Budget Level II

West Allegheny High School

BYE BYE BIRDIE

Budget Level III

Westinghouse Arts Academy

CHICAGO: Teen Edition

Budget Level IV

Hampton High School

TUCK EVERLASTING

Best crew/technical execution

Budget Level I

Shady Side Academy Senior School

ZOMBIE PROM

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School

INTO THE WOODS

Budget Level III

North Hills High School

THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Budget Level IV

Thomas Jefferson High School

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Best student orchestra

Pine-Richland High School

MAMMA MIA!

Outstanding student artist

Brady Bandik

Lighting Designer

Thomas Jefferson High School

Best supporting actor and best supporting actress

Eamonn McElfresh

Tobias Ragg

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

Rissa Williams

Beggar Woman

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

Best actor and best actress

Kai Sachon

Sweeney Todd

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, A MUSICAL THRILLER

Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12

Emma Hopf

William Barfee

THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

North Hills High School

Best musical

Budget Level I

Saint Joseph High School

TARZAN - The Stage Musical based on the Disney film

Budget Level II

Avonworth High School

INTO THE WOODS

Budget Level III

Westinghouse Arts Academy

CHICAGO: Teen Edition

Budget Level IV

Thomas Jefferson High School

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST