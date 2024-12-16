9-year-old Zoey thankful for support from UPMC doctors while undergoing cancer treatment | 2024 Free Care Fund

The 71st Annual KDKA-TV Free Care Fund Telethon is this Thursday and all week, we're introducing you to some of the local children and families who are alive and thriving today thanks to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Playing with her dog, Winnie, at her family's home in Beaver Falls, 9-year-old Zoey Ward looks and acts like a typical girl her age.

"I like to play with my friends, learn about things, and all of that," she said.

But Zoey is more than your average 9-year-old. She's also a cancer survivor.

It all started when she was just three years old.

"We actually went to our local hospital for a year because she had fevers non-stop, and we couldn't figure it out," said Zoey's mom, Asterria Ward.

Doctors thought it might be a variety of things, but cancer was never in the discussion.

"Then, one day, she stopped eating and then started throwing up. She wasn't eating for days, and I said, 'I'm taking her to Children's.' We were there for about 12 hours. They said, 'We ran all the tests. We don't see the problem, but we're going to figure it out,'" Ward said.

And they did.

Late that night, doctors at UPMC Children's diagnosed 4-year-old Zoey with stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma.

"The next day, treatment started. There were like, eight to nine different doctors. They had a plan set out for her for her whole treatment, and they started chemotherapy that day. I think I was numb. I was very obviously not okay. But then it was comforting because there were so many people there trying to help," Ward said.

Zoey was in the hospital for a week as the doctors worked to shrink the tumor in her abdomen.

"The tumor was so big that it was actually dislocating her stomach and her kidneys. Everything was all mushed together," said Ward.

Eventually, the tumor became small enough for doctors to surgically remove the rest.

"We had a really long surgery. It was 12 hours," Ward said.

Zoey doesn't remember much about the experience, but she does remember it was scary.

"Yeah, a little bit," she said.

After that, Zoey continued her chemotherapy treatments, more than two dozen in all, and eventually got a clean bill of health, but later, at a check-up, doctors found a recurrence, this time in her leg.

"And then, we did radiation and took care of that," Ward said.

Now, at age 9, Zoey is doing well.

"I feel a lot better," Zoey added.

"We are in a trial right now. Her doctor is in really close contact with that team because as of right now she's clear. So, this trial is just to build up her immune system toward the type of cancer she had. She's doing really well. She's thriving. She's playing sports now," said Ward.

This summer, Zoey even got to go to Disney World for the first time.

"I saw Princess Tiana and Moana. I liked all the roller coasters," Zoey said.

Zoey's now taking the first steps toward a future full of promise.

"I just hope that she lives whatever life she wants to live. Every week, I hear a new job title and dream. I have no doubt in my mind that she can do whatever she wants," Ward said.

Meanwhile, as Zoey's family tries to settle back into a somewhat normal routine, they remain grateful for the care and compassion they received at UPMC Children's.

"Top notch! Top notch! It's just above and beyond. It means a lot, especially when I was already stressed. They took that load off me. She only wanted hot Cheetos, which nine times out of 10, they didn't have at the hospital. So, the nurses would bring them in. They would find hot Cheetos for Zoey or blue slushies, which were not even on our floor. They went to whatever floor it was on and got her blue slushies. They were playing kitchen and Barbies with her at one, two, and three o'clock in the morning. And it's just really cool that they are that attentive. You know? It's more than just a job to them. I wouldn't have spent that time anywhere else. That is my family. That's now my family. We go in for scans now and they're like 'Hi Zoey,' and everybody just has such a good relationship with her," said Ward.

Zoey has this message for all of them: "Thank you!"

You can help children like Zoey during the 71st Annual KDKA-TV Free Care Fund Telethon. The Free Care Fund at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh ensures no child is ever denied medical care this Thursday.

Zoey is one of this year's Junior co-hosts for the Free Care Fund Telethon.

Please join her and the rest of us from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19 on KDKA-TV and donate to the Free Care Fund.

