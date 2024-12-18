UPMC Children's Hospital at center of 15-year-old Marissa's journey to horse riding again | 2024 Free Care Fund

UPMC Children's Hospital at center of 15-year-old's journey to horse riding again

The 71st Annual KDKA-TV Free Care Fund Telethon is this Thursday and all week, we're introducing you to some of the local children and families who are alive and thriving today thanks to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Just a few weeks ago, Christine Dankwardt worried walking down the hall would never be possible for her 15-year-old daughter Marissa.

Since an early age, the Bethel Park High School sophomore has been compassionate and adventurous. She's also been a supportive big sister to her brother and a talented competitive rider.

"I used to have two lessons a week," Marissa said. "So, I really want to get back into that, but I'm not allowed until I go back to see neurosurgery again. Hopefully, he'll allow me to ride then."

On July 20, she suffered a traumatic brain injury during an ATV crash. Her best friend was found unresponsive, and Christine will never forget the phone call.

"My friend just told me, 'We're thinking a major concussion,'" she said. "Because I think she knew not to tell me more 'cause I needed to get to the hospital."

She raced to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, where the life-saving treatments were already underway.

"In the CT scan, they saw swelling and bleeding on her brain and took her to emergency surgery where they had to remove part of her skull," Christine said.

"I guess until you see your kid with a bunch of tubes hooked up to them, you just can't prepare yourself," she added.

"I don't remember anything in the past year, mostly," Marissa said.

Christine said she will never forget the words from the neurosurgeon that day.

"The first 72 hours are critical if we make it to that point," she said. "That's when I really knew we're serious. We're life or death."

In the weeks that followed, Marissa's recovery would be nothing short of remarkable as the family marveled at the dedication of all the hospital staff.

"I mean absolutely fantastic," Christine said. "Even when we started talking about the hair, the director of the unit said, 'Oh, I know all about wigs.'"

No wigs for Marissa though. She's rocking a short and edge haircut that matches her firey determination.

"My mom said, 'Marissa, I don't like your stubbornness, but this is the only time I get it,'" Marissa said.

"It's gonna pay off because I want to ride again," she added.

On Sept. 26, she walked out of United 7D. No wheelchair, no feeding tube. Just pure will and passion to thrive.

"Everybody is still amazed every time they see her," Christine said.

She's back at school part-time and goes to rehab twice a week, still cherishing all the bonds she made at Children's.

"They're like my family, and I want to go see them again," Marissa said.

Christine isn't exactly sure what's in the cards for the future.

"We know what Marissa's goal is," Christine said. "She wants to get back on that horse and live her life."

"But when you think about her future, your family's future, what's important to you," KDKA-TV's Kym Gable asked.

"Something she says to me a lot is, 'Mom, I just want to be normal.' So whatever that means to her," Christine said.

And wherever her path leads, UPMC Children's Hospital will always be at the core of her journey.

