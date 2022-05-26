Watch CBS News
20-year-old arrested in connection to killing in Allentown

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A suspect is in custody in connection to a May 9 homicide in Allentown.

20-year-old Joseph Koller of Sewickley turned himself in to police on Wednesday.

He is now facing multiple charges, including criminal homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and hindering apprehension.

A 17-year-old was killed and two others were injured in that shooting on May 9 on E. Warrington Avenue.

Police told KDKA on that day that nearly 30 rounds were fired outside of the Dollar General.

First published on May 26, 2022 / 7:56 AM

