20-year-old arrested in connection to killing in Allentown
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A suspect is in custody in connection to a May 9 homicide in Allentown.
20-year-old Joseph Koller of Sewickley turned himself in to police on Wednesday.
He is now facing multiple charges, including criminal homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and hindering apprehension.
A 17-year-old was killed and two others were injured in that shooting on May 9 on E. Warrington Avenue.
Police told KDKA on that day that nearly 30 rounds were fired outside of the Dollar General.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.