2 years after her death, Amariey Lei's family still searching for closure

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A local trans woman's family wants closure two years after Amariey Lei was shot and killed.

"I relive it every day; there isn't a day that does by that I don't think about my child," said Burgundi McWright, her mom.

Family and friends came together to remember and celebrate Monday at the intersection of Wood and Susquehanna Street, where investigators say she was found dead on Jan. 1, 2022.

The 19-year-old was coming into her own, identifying as a transgender woman and in the process of transition.

"She was living in her truth. She was a beautiful soul, and that's why a lot of folks are going to be out here," said Dena Stanley with Trans YOUniting.

Lei's family said nobody has been charged with her killing.

Her mother told KDKA's Mamie Bah she wants answers, "We still don't know why my child was taken from us. My baby needs justice."

KDKA-TV did reach out to Allegheny County Police for an update on the shooting investigation, but we did not hear back.