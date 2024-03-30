2 teenagers arrested after trespassing on Century III Mall property

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - Two teenagers have been arrested after trespassing on Century III Mall property during its demolition.

In a post to Facebook, the West Mifflin Police Department said the individuals were arrested on Saturday for "entering the closed Century III Mall property while demolition crews were actively working on tearing down structures."

🚨 PUBLIC SAFETY ANNOUNCEMENT: 🚨 On Saturday, March 30, 2024 two individuals were arrested for entering the closed... Posted by West Mifflin Police Department on Saturday, March 30, 2024

The department is reminding residents and outsiders to stay away from the property, which is marked with several 'No Trespassing' signs. All entrances have been boarded closed.

"Please do not risk your safety, or the safety of local police, fire, EMS, and construction crew members by ignoring warnings in regard to trespassing at this site," the Facebook post continued. "There are numerous dangers associated with this property, which is the very reason it is being torn down. As with all active demolition projects, structural instability will only continue to increase."

KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso has confirmed that the two suspects are from Belle Vernon, Fayette County, and both will be charged with criminal trespass.

ARRESTWest Mifflin Police arrest two teenagers, 18 & 17 from Belle Vernon area inside the abandoned & condemned Century III Mall as the construction company was demolishing the parking structure.

The chief confirms they will be charged w/ criminal trespass @KDKA pic.twitter.com/AZjEyvtHZF — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) March 30, 2024

West Mifflin says it has not approved a permit for the demolition of the entire mall, and that an asbestos survey needs to be completed first.

According to the demolition company, Neiswonger, there should be progress beginning Monday and Tuesday of bringing the parking structure down.