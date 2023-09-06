2 people taken to the hospital after violent crash on McKnight Road

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a violent crash on McKnight Road in Ross Township.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection with Siebert Road.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Police had the road closed in both directions for several hours and reopened before 5 a.m.

The condition of those taken to the hospital is unknown at this time.