2 more faces charges in alleged sexual assault of 5-year-old girl in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Two more people are facing charges related to a case of alleged sexual assault involving a 5-year-old child in Westmoreland County.

Investigators say the little girl was brutally sexually assaulted while in the care of 35-year-old David Landman. On Wednesday, investigators filed charges against a juvenile and another adult.

Investigators said the 14-year-old juvenile was an active participant in the alleged abuse of the child inside a home in Greensburg. Police said the teen and Landman sexually abused the little girl repeatedly when she visited the home.

Police also filed charges against Landman's girlfriend, Hailey Foley, for allegedly seeing something but not saying something.

"It was alleged that Ms. Foley had walked in when one of the assaults was occurring and didn't do anything," police told KDKA-TV. "And in another incident, as a result of the assault, the child suffered some bleeding and Ms. Foley didn't report anything to the police or medical personnel."

Both Foley and the 14-year-old are free awaiting their preliminary hearing.