2 separate infants found unresponsive in Pittsburgh neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two infants are dead after they were found unresponsive in different areas of Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The first child, a 4-month-old boy, was found in a home on Duffield Street in Stanton Heights around 8:30 a.m.

The second child, a 3-month-old girl, was found in a home on Hazlett Street in Northview Heights just after 12:30 Saturday afternoon.

Both infants were rushed to Children's Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

An investigation into the deaths is now ongoing.