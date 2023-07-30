2 Idlewild employees injured after car crashes into ticket booth

LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) - Two water park employees are recovering Sunday night after a vehicle struck a ticket booth at Idlewild.

It happened Sunday afternoon near the entrance of Idlewild Park.

Police say the driver suffered a medical emergency and struck one of the ticket booths where two park employees were working. The employees were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and are expected to be okay.

The driver and passengers of the vehicle were treated on the scene and later released.