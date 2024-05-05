2 Americans take first-place honors at 2024 Pittsburgh Marathon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - While more than 20,000 runners hit the streets for this morning's marathon, there could only be two winners: one man and one woman.

Andrew Bowman, 30, and Jane Bareikis, 29, won the men's and women's divisions of the full-course marathon, respectively. Bowman crossed the finish line with a time of 2:15:50, while Bareikis finished the race in 2:37:37.

This was the first time either winner had won a race of this size. Post-run, they told KDKA-TV that today is a race they'll never forget.

"I've had a lot of high moments in my life. I ran in college, I did well there. This was, if not the No. 1 moment for me, definitely in the top three," Bowman said.

"It's just amazing, you know, it's a great feeling. It's a tough course, there was tough competition, too, and it's a warm day. I think it's just a great feeling. It's amazing, I'm just so happy, I'm so proud of myself," Bareikis said.

Other notable winners from Sunday's races include Wesley Kiptoo from Kenya, who won the half marathon for the third straight year. That's the first time in history the feat had been accomplished in the Pittsburgh half marathon.