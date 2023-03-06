18-year-old accused of shooting teen inside Monroeville hotel has court appearance

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — An 18-year-old accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl for not engaging in a sex act will face a jury.

A judge ordered Daronte Brown held for trial Monday after a hearing. He returned to the Allegheny County Jail on attempted homicide and other charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Brown shot the girl in the leg and hip after she refused to engage in a sex act with him. The incident allegedly happened in the Red Roof Inn in Monroeville on Jan. 22.

Brown fled after the shooting, but an anonymous tip led to his capture in McKeesport.

"When you see your face on the news from the media and you're portrayed as a monster, I think it's difficult to turn yourself in," Brown's attorney Blaine Jones said.

Jones told reporters Monday that after the day's proceedings, there were many things going on in the hotel room before the incident.

"Number one, did my guy have the gun?" Jones said.

"It may be he said, she said," he added. "I don't think there's any dispute that the young lady was shot, but there may be some disputing what happened leading up to that."

While he did waive his hearing, Brown did have one count dropped by the court.

"One of the aggravated assaults," Jones said. "Big charge, major charge."

Brown still faces several other serious charges, including attempted homicide. His formal arraignment is set for April 20.