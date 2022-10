PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A teenage boy who was shot in the head in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood has died.

The shooting occurred along Broadway Avenue on Wednesday evening.

BREAKING: Pittsburgh Police are on the scene of a shooting in Beechview, which is also impacting the T service in that area. https://t.co/tbKEmdCjkN — KDKA (@KDKA) October 26, 2022

17-year-old Clayton Tierney was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, where he later died.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating.