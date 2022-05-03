Watch CBS News

16-year-old charged with homicide in Wilkinsburg shooting

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A 16-year-old boy is facing homicide charges in the shooting death of a man in Wilkinsburg Sunday night. 

Devin Lee Martin was arrested in connection with 37-year-old Cornell P. Lee Jr.'s death, county police announced Tuesday. 

Officers were called to Franklin Avenue Sunday just before 9:30 p.m. for shots fired. Police said they learned a man had been driven to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Police said their investigation led them to Martin. A warrant was issued for his arrest charging him with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy and possession of a firearm prohibited. 

Martin was arrested Tuesday morning and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Lee's death was the second shooting on Franklin Avenue in less than a week.  

