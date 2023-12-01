16-year-old boy arrested in fatal Munhall shooting

MUNHALL, Pa. (KDKA) -- A 16-year-old boy was arrested on homicide charges after a shooting in Munhall last month.

Raylon Williams is charged as an adult with homicide, illegal possession of a firearm by a minor and terroristic threats in the death of 33-year-old Dontae Hatcher, Allegheny County police announced on Friday.

Hatcher was found shot inside an apartment at a complex off of East Ninth Avenue near Brook Way after first responders were called to the scene shortly before 4 a.m. on Nov. 15. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allegheny County police homicide detectives were called in to investigate. After the shooting, KDKA-TV crews saw detectives inside the complex, shining flashlights throughout the second floor of the building.

Through interviews with witnesses, investigators said they determined Williams was responsible for the shooting. Police said Williams also threatened a second person inside the apartment.

Williams was arrested on Thursday without incident, county police said. He was arraigned Friday morning and was denied bail. He's being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

The morning of the shooting, KDKA-TV talked to a man who lives nearby who said he was tired of gun violence.

"I am sick of like, the fact that we can't just seem to talk out our issues before pulling out our fists, before we pull out a gun," Johnson said. "We seem to want to resort to that as the first way of solving a conflict or being right in a conflict."