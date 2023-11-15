Police investigating deadly shooting in Munhall

MUNHALL, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police are investigating a deadly early-morning shooting in Munhall.

Munhall Assistant Police Chief Jamie Caterino tells KDKA that someone shot and killed a man in his early 30's inside an apartment complex off of East 9th Avenue near Brook Way.

#UPDATE: Munhall Assistant Police Chief Jamie Caterino tells me a man in his early 30s died in a shooting that happened inside a white apartment complex at E. 9th Ave & Brook Way. No word on a potential suspect. @AlleghenyCoPD taking over homicide investigation.@KDKA pic.twitter.com/H2FHfy1isT — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) November 15, 2023

Officers were called to the area just before 4 a.m.

Police from both Munhall and Homestead responded. Caterino says that the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to collect as much evidence as they can. Detectives have been seen inside the complex, shining flashlights throughout the second floor of the building.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner arrived at the scene a time later and County Police will be taking over the investigation.

Ryan Johnson, a man who lives nearby the scene spoke to KDKA's Lauren Linder about gun violence.

"I am sick of like, the fact that we can't just seem to talk out our issues before you know pulling out our fists, before we pull out a gun," Johnson said. "We seem to want to resort to that as the first way of solving a conflict or being right in a conflict."

There's no word on any suspects at this time.