Watch CBS News
Local News

15-year-old taken into custody for shooting in Homewood

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A person is in custody in relation to a shooting that took place in Homewood last month. 

The U.S. Marshal's Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force and Pittsburgh Police collaborated to take a 15-year-old male into custody. 

RELATED: Police investigating after man found with gunshot wound to his leg in Homewood

The 15-year-old was wanted for a shooting that happened in the 800 block of N. Murtland Avenue on August 28. A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg. 

He is facing charges of aggravated assault, robbery, reckless endangerment, and firearms violations. 

First published on September 30, 2022 / 2:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.