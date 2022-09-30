15-year-old taken into custody for shooting in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A person is in custody in relation to a shooting that took place in Homewood last month.

The U.S. Marshal's Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force and Pittsburgh Police collaborated to take a 15-year-old male into custody.

RELATED: Police investigating after man found with gunshot wound to his leg in Homewood

The 15-year-old was wanted for a shooting that happened in the 800 block of N. Murtland Avenue on August 28. A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg.

He is facing charges of aggravated assault, robbery, reckless endangerment, and firearms violations.