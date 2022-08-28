Watch CBS News
Police investigating after man found with gunshot wound to his leg in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police officers responded to the 800 block of North Murtland Street just after 1 PM Sunday after receiving several ShotSpotter alerts in the area.

Officers then found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper leg. He was transported to the hospital by EMS personnel in serious condition.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are investigating and the Mobile Crime Unit processed evidence at the scene, according to a department press release.

The investigation is ongoing.

First published on August 28, 2022 / 4:40 PM

