12-year-old boy in Pennsylvania dies after crashing dirt bike into front loader

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 12-year-old boy died after crashing his dirt bike into a front loader in Somerset County.

CBS affiliate WTAJ-TV reported that the boy was driving a Yamaha on Augustine Road in Milford Township on Monday when he crashed into a John Deer front-end loader. Police reportedly said the boy, who was driving at a high speed, and the driver of the John Deer tried to swerve to avoid each other but crashed.

The Daily American reported that the driver of the John Deer was not injured.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, WTAJ-TV reported. He has not been identified.