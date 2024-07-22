1 woman killed after crash in Westmoreland County

1 woman killed after crash in Westmoreland County

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) -- One woman has died after a crash in Westmoreland County.

Brittany Ohler, 24, was traveling north on Route 819 just before 6 a.m. Monday, when her vehicle crossed the shoulder of the roadway before striking a chainlink fence, overturning, then striking a utility pole before coming to a stop.

Ohler was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson.

Ohler died due to blunt force injuries related to the crash, Coroner Carson added. Her death was ruled accidental.