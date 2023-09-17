1 person hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Collier Township

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - One person has been hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Collier Township Saturday morning.

Allegheny County police say around 11:30 a.m., an SUV struck a pickup truck on Steen Road near Trader Jack's Flea Market.

The man driving the truck was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other driver and passenger were treated and released at the scene.