1 person dead after car goes over hillside near Squirrel Hill Tunnel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is dead after a car went over a hillside just outside the Squirrel Hill Tunnel in the outbound lanes on the Parkway East on Sunday.

Allegheny County 911 told KDKA-TV that first responders were called to the scene around 12:20 Sunday afternoon. Traffic was rerouted for almost five hours, creating massive traffic backups.

Crews are still asking drivers to use caution in the area. The Pennsylvania State Police are now investigating the cause of the crash.

The person involved has not yet been identified.