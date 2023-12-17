Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person dead after car goes over hillside near Squirrel Hill Tunnel

/ CBS Pittsburgh

1 person dead after car goes over hillside near Squirrel Hill Tunnel
1 person dead after car goes over hillside near Squirrel Hill Tunnel 00:29

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is dead after a car went over a hillside just outside the Squirrel Hill Tunnel in the outbound lanes on the Parkway East on Sunday.

Allegheny County 911 told KDKA-TV that first responders were called to the scene around 12:20 Sunday afternoon. Traffic was rerouted for almost five hours, creating massive traffic backups.

Crews are still asking drivers to use caution in the area. The Pennsylvania State Police are now investigating the cause of the crash.

The person involved has not yet been identified. 

First published on December 17, 2023 / 6:20 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.