1 man dead after motorcycle crashes into tree in Derry Township

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County on Saturday morning.

County coroners were called to the scene in Derry Township, where they found a bike had gone off the road and hit a tree.

Joshua Haynes, 24, of Blairsville was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was determined that Hanyes was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.