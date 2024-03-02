1 man dead, 3 others injured after vehicle crash in Butler County

1 man dead, 3 others injured after vehicle crash in Butler County

1 man dead, 3 others injured after vehicle crash in Butler County

WORTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - One man is dead and three others, including two children, were injured following a crash in Butler County on Friday.

Crews were called to I-79 in Worth Township on Friday, where they found a vehicle had swerved off the road, hit an embankment and rolled over.

Daniel Henn, 54, was pronounced dead on the scene. A 44-year-old woman, a six-year-old boy, and a five-year-old girl were all taken to Grove City Medical Center.