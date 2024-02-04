Watch CBS News
1 hospitalized, another arrested following rollover crash in Penn Hills

1 hospitalized, another arrested following rollover crash in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - One person is hospitalized, and another was arrested following a two-vehicle rollover crash in Penn Hills Sunday morning.

It happened in the area of Allegheny River Boulevard and Nadine Road just before 9 a.m.

Crews found the driver of one of the vehicles trapped inside their car, close to downed powerlines. They were rescued through the windshield of the car and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

