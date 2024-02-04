1 hospitalized, another arrested following rollover crash in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - One person is hospitalized, and another was arrested following a two-vehicle rollover crash in Penn Hills Sunday morning.
It happened in the area of Allegheny River Boulevard and Nadine Road just before 9 a.m.
Crews found the driver of one of the vehicles trapped inside their car, close to downed powerlines. They were rescued through the windshield of the car and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.