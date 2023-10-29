1 dead, 3 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A two-vehicle crash on Mifflin Road has left one person dead and multiple others injured.

At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, EMS, fire, and police responded to Mifflin Road and Lebenan Road for a two-car collision involving a sedan and an SUV.

According to police, the man driving the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene. The SUV involved in the crash had three people inside and were transported to local hospitals.

The adult male driver has injuries to his leg and has been updated to stable condition. The other two passengers - an adult male and an adult female - are also in stable condition.

As of now, police are saying that speed did not play a role in this collision.

The Collision Investigation Unit has been called to the scene, and this is an ongoing investigation.