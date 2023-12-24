1 dead, 2 injured after Christmas Eve crash in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was killed and two were injured after a crash on Christmas Eve in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Sunday that first responders were called to Greenfield at around noon for a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle at the intersection of Beechwood Boulevard and Federal Hill Street.

Officials said the driver of an SUV was headed south on Beechwood Boulevard when she attempted to make a left turn onto Federal Hill Steet, hitting the motorcycle driver, who was headed north on Beechwood Boulevard.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 60-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The driver of the SUV and a passenger were taken to local hospitals for an evaluation.

Police are investigating the crash. None of the people involved in the crash have been identified by the authorities.