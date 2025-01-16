1 Cochran expands reach with new Youngstown locations adding 1,900 team members

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest automotive retailers in the nation #1 Cochran got some big news.

Starting off in 2025, the retailer acquired two new dealerships under it's large network: Fred Martin Mercedes-Benz and Ford in Austintown, OH.

The dealership will now be known as Mercedes-Benz of Youngstown and #1 Cochran Ford Youngstown.

"Expanding our presence to Austintown enables us to deliver the transparent, customer-focused experiences that define our brand to even more people throughout this vibrant region," said Rob Cochran, chairman and CEO of #1 Cochran.

Cochran believes this expansion reflects the company's commitment to innovation and scaling to create a unique network of dealerships.

"After more than five decades of service, I am proud to entrust my company to Rob and #1 Cochran, knowing they will uphold the values and traditions that have been the cornerstone of our success," said Founder and President of the Youngstown dealerships with the same name, Fred Martin.

#1 Cochran now has eight dealerships in the Youngstown region and has a total of 36 dealerships and 1,900 employees representing 20 automotive brands.