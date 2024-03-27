$1.75 million worth of cocaine seized during traffic stop by Ohio Highway Patrol troopers

MADISON COUNTY, Oh. (KDKA) -- Nearly two million dollars worth of cocaine was seized by Ohio Highway Patrol troopers during a routine traffic stop last week.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that the traffic stop took place along Interstate 70 in Madison County last week, just west of Columbus.

Troopers say that a rented box truck from out of state was stopped for a number of traffic violations and that the driver seemed to be nervous and that she shared an 'unusual travel story.'

During the traffic stop, a drug-detecting K9 alerted troopers to the possibility of drugs inside the truck.

During a search of the truck, troopers found 110 pounds of cocaine that were wrapped in 50 individual packages and say the drugs are worth nearly $1.75 million in street value.

The woman was arrested and taken into custody and is facing multiple charges related to the possession and trafficking of drugs.

If she's convicted of the charges, police say she could face up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.