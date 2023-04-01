First Alert Weather: Heavy winds expected, severe thunderstorms possible

First Alert Weather: Heavy winds expected, severe thunderstorms possibleget the free app
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Heavy winds are headed to our area from the west today, and gusts could exceed 60 mph.
The National Weather Service has also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for western Pennsylvania until 6 p.m.
A watch means that the ingredients are in the atmosphere which could lead to strong storms.
Meanwhile, the area also remains under a High Wind Warning until 8 p.m.
Watch vs. Warning: Knowing the difference
Some of the most important weather terminologies for safety are often the most confusing weather terminology. Those terms are "watch" and "warning".
Both words are used to describe the potential for severe weather, and while they sound similar, they have very different meanings.
On the other hand, warnings are issued when severe weather is occurring, imminent or likely.
A warning means weather conditions pose a threat to life or property, and people in the path of the storm need to take protective action.
High Wind Warning in place until 8 p.m.
The High Wind Warning for Allegheny County and south goes from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and so does the Wind Advisory for areas north of Pittsburgh.
Wind gusts will be around 50-60mph and possibly even stronger for the ridges. We make it to the mid-60s this afternoon, but we won't be able to enjoy it much.
Even if we get some sunshine that's going to add to the ingredients for severe storms to develop. We are under a 'slight risk' for severe weather meaning scattered strong to severe storms are possible across the state.
Damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado are possible for everyone so stay weather aware.