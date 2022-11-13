Republicans still in position to win House majority, but it's looking like an increasingly slim one

Republicans still in position to win House majority, but it's looking like an increasingly slim oneget the free app
CBS News projects, as of Saturday night, that House Republicans will win a minimum of 214 seats and Democrats will win at least 210 seats in the 2022 midterm elections.
Republicans are still in position to reach the 218 seats necessary to take control of the House, but the size of their potential majority is looking increasingly slim. Toss-up races have been breaking in favor of Democrats. In one case, on Saturday night, CBS News projected that in Washington, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez defeated incumbent GOP Rep. Joe Kent in the 3rd District, a seat Republicans were favored to hold.
On Saturday, President Joe Biden, who is in Cambodia for a summit of Southeast Asian nations, spoke about the midterm elections, saying he was "incredibly pleased" to hear that Democrats held the Senate, and said he was confident Democrats could hold the House, too, but conceded "it's a stretch — everything has to fall our way."
Republicans hold 212 seats in the current Congress, and need to pick up just six more to gain the majority. Democrats currently hold 220 seats, and there are three vacancies: GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana died in August, and Democrats Charlie Crist and Ted Deutch, both of Florida, resigned their seats.
In one high-profile pick-up for Republicans, CBS News projected Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, a member of the high-profile House Jan. 6 committee, was defeated by her Republican challenger, Jen Kiggans.
Republican Rep. Mayra Flores in South Texas, who was projected to have lost to Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, tweeted "The RED WAVE did not happen. Republicans and Independents stayed home. DO NOT COMPLAIN ABOUT THE RESULTS IF YOU DID NOT DO YOUR PART!"
While the party in the White House often loses seats in the midterm election, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democratic candidates were "strongly outperforming expectations."
"While many races remain too close to call, it is clear that House Democratic Members and candidates are strongly outperforming expectations across the country," Pelosi said. "As states continue to tabulate the final results, every vote must be counted as cast."
Democrats also faced a disadvantage because of the redistricting that occurred after the 2020 census. Several heavily Republican states gained seats, while some heavily Democratic and battleground states lost a seat.
During the campaign season, Republicans focused on the economy, crime and immigration. Democrats' messaging was more scattered, with candidates touting abortion access and democratic values. But every Republican in the House who challenged the 2020 election results is likely to win reelection, and only two of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump remain on the ballot for the general election.
Kabir Khanna and Kristin Brown contributed to this report.
Democrat Christopher DeLuzio wins Pennsylvania's 17th district, CBS News projects
Veteran Christopher DeLuzio, a Democrat, has won the House seat left open by Rep. Conor Lamb, who launched an unsuccessful bid for Pennsylvania Senate, CBS News projects. DeLuzio beat former Ross Township Commissioner Jeremy Shaffer. Republicans saw open seats like this one in the Pittsburgh suburbs as top targets to flip, since there was no incumbency advantage for the Democratic candidate. But DeLuzio may have been boosted by the successful Senate campaign of John Fetterman, who is from western Pennsylvania.
CBS News projects Republican Thomas Kean Jr. defeats Tom Malinowski in New Jersey's 7th district
CBS News projects Republican Thomas Kean Jr. has won his rematch against incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski, giving Republicans a pickup in the House. Kean Jr. Is the son of the popular former New Jersey Governor Tom Kean.
In an effort to shore up other vulnerable incumbents, Malinowski's seat shifted heavily to the right during the state's redistricting process. Malinowski's campaign said their internal polls had shown them tied with Kean Jr. in the closing weeks of the campaign, but ultimately the GOP candidate was able to pull off the victory.
Malinowski joins two other House Democrats who were elected in 2018 in swing districts and lost their race this year: Elaine Luria of Virginia and Cindy Axne of Iowa.
Hillary Scholten wins Michigan's 3rd district, CBS News projects
Democrat Hillary Scholten, an Obama-era Justice Department official, has defeated Republican John Gibbs, a former Trump administration official, in Michigan's 3rd congressional district, CBS News projects. This is a pickup for Democrats, as Gibbs beat Republican incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer in the primary. Scholten, who lost against Meijer in 2020, made abortion rights a major focus of the race. She went after Gibbs, who has said he is "100% pro-life in all cases," for past statements arguing against women's suffrage and their presence in the workplace as well.
Redistricting also played a role in this race, as it shifted the seat to cover more of the Grand Rapids area. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spent money on an ad boosting Gibbs in the GOP primary, spotlighting his Trump endorsement and similarities to the former president, under the theory that he would be an easier opponent to beat in the general election than Meijer.
Rep. Sean Maloney, chair of House Democrats' campaign arm, concedes defeat
Rep. Sean Maloney of New York, the chair of Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) who oversaw House Democrats' campaign strategy, has conceded to Republican challenger Mike Lawler in a call, according to Lawler's campaign. It's an ironic apparent loss for Democrats in an election where they generally outperformed expectations.
The race is still characterized as a toss-up according to CBS News estimates, with Lawler leading by 3,250 votes, or 1.2 percentage points, with 98% of jurisdictions reporting results.
According to the Cook Political Report, Maloney is the first sitting House campaign committee chair to lose a general election in 42 years. He was a White House staff secretary for President Bill Clinton and was elected in 2012 as New York's first openly gay congressman.
Maloney was criticized for the DCCC's decision to spend nearly $53 million in Republican primary contests to support far-right candidates who questioned the integrity of the 2020 presidential election. Maloney defended the practice on "Face the Nation" last month as a legitimate strategy to help Democrats in the general election.
Lawler says he considers himself to be "pro-life" but supports exceptions for rape, incest, and when the mother's life in jeopardy. In a lohud.com op-ed, he also said he would oppose a federal abortion ban.
Lawler spoke with CBS News after Maloney conceded the race; watch his interview in the video below:
–Aaron Navarro, John Woolley, Cristina Corujo
Democrats keep two House seats in South Texas, CBS News projects
CBS News projects that Democrats will maintain two of the three House seats in Texas' Rio Grande Valley area — districts located along the U.S. Mexican border.
CBS News projected incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar was reelected to the House seat in Texas' 28th Congressional District, defeating Republican challenger Cassy Garcia.
And CBS News projected Rep. Vicente Gonzalez defeated Rep. Mayra Flores — who previously won the 34th Congressional District seat earlier this year in a special election after Filemon Vela resigned. Gonzalez jumped from Texas' 15th Congressional District after his own shifted to the right during redistricting.
These races were among the most watched across the country as Republicans in Texas invested heavily in flipping them.
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says GOP will "take the House back"
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy addressed an election night crowd in Washington, D.C., vowing that Republicans will "take the House back."
As supporters cheered, McCarthy said they "will be in the majority and Nancy Pelosi will be in the minority."
McCarthy was reelected to represent California's new 20th Congressional District. He was first elected to Congress in 2006, representing California's then-23rd district.
Pelosi says Democratic candidates "strongly outperforming expectations"
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised House Democratic incumbents and candidates on the ballot across the country for their performances in the midterm elections and thanked grassroots volunteers for "enabling every voter to have their say in our democracy."
"While many races remain too close to call, it is clear that House Democratic Members and candidates are strongly outperforming expectations across the country," Pelosi said. "As states continue to tabulate the final results, every vote must be counted as cast."
CBS News estimates party control of the House leans Republican, with 218 seats needed to win the majority of the lower chamber.
CBS News projects Rep. Josh Gottheimer wins reelection in New Jersey's 5th Congressional District
Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a moderate New Jersey Democrat, defeated Republican challenger Frank Pallotta in their contest to represent the northeast corner of the Garden State, CBS News projects.
Pallotta lost his second election in a row to Gottheimer Tuesday evening after having previously challenged the incumbent in 2020. In the time since, Gottheimer's congressional district shifted to the left after Democrats in the state legislature redistricted after the 2020 census. He will now return to Washington for his fourth term.
Gottheimer gained national attention in the fall of 2021 while leading a group of moderate Democrats to block President Biden's "Build Back Better Act," which was later resurrected and passed as the Inflation Reduction Act earlier this year.
The incumbent frequently leveraged the issue of abortion rights against Pallotta, who changed his position during the race on whether or not he would support a federal abortion ban.
CBS News projects Rep. Chris Pappas wins reelection in New Hampshire's 1st District, Karoline Leavitt concedes
CBS News projects Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas will return to Washington for a third term. Karoline Leavitt, a 25-year-old former Trump administration press secretary, conceded to Pappas.
Leavitt defeated the state party's preferred candidate in her September primary, and raised doubts about the validity and integrity of the 2020 presidential election. She would have been the youngest Republican woman in Congress.
Democrat Seth Magazine wins Rhode Island's 2nd District, CBS News projects
Democrats will keep Rhode Island's 2nd congressional district after Seth Magazine defeats Allan Fung, CBS News projects.
Magazine, who's Rhode Island's General Treasurer, will maintain the seat for Democrats in the House. It's been two decades since Rhode Island has sent a Republican to Congress.
The incumbent state general treasurer focused his campaign favoring reproductive rights and slamming pro-Trump narratives.
CBS News projects state Sen. Jen Kiggans defeats Rep. Elaine Luria in Virginia's 2nd district
Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans will defeat Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, CBS News projects.
Luria is a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Luria is now the second Jan. 6 committee member to lose after Rep. Liz Cheney lost in the primaries. From the select committee, Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Florida and Rep. Adam Kinzinger decided not to run for reelection.
Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids projected to keep seat in Kansas' 3rd district
Democratic incumbent Rep. Sharice Davids has won reelection in Kansas 3rd Congressional District by defeating Republican challenger Amanda Adkins, CBS News projects.
Adkins, a healthcare executive, had previously ran against Davis in 2020 and also lost.
Amid the latest redistricting, this race became one of the most contested, as the district added new constituents that tend to lean right.
Davis has been a congresswoman since 2018 – when she became one of only two female Native Americans in the House of Representatives.
CBS News projects Abigail Spanberger wins Virginia's 7th Congressional District
Rep. Abigail Spanberger has successfully defended her seat from Republican challenger Yesli Vega, CBS News projects. The race, considered a toss-up heading into the night, has been hotly contested by both parties after Spanberger first won the seat after 36 years of Republican control.
Spanberger, a former CIA officer, competed against Vega in one of the most expensive in the country, with spending from both candidates and outside groups totaling almost $35 million.
Vega, a police officer and Prince William County supervisor, attacked Spanberger on the campaign trail over crime rates and alleged support for "woke" education. She appeared at events frequently alongside Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who was elected last year on similar issues.
"You talk about having solutions, how are you going to fix the economy? How are you gonna fix the border crisis? How are you gonna get crime down? What's your strategy? It's simple," Vega said at a rally alongside Youngkin and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas. "Do the complete opposite of what Abigail Spanberger has been doing."
On the Democratic side, Spanberger has been a frequent critic of "defund the police" advocates since 2020, calling the policy a "terrible idea" and voting alongside other Democrats to pass a police funding bill this September. On the trial, she has tried to characterize Vega as radical on abortion rights issues over her stated support for a bill to nationally ban abortion from conception.
Spanberger's district was considered a bellwether for Democrat's performance in House races nationwide.
CBS News projects Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wins reelection
CBS News projects Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has defeated Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers in Georgia's 14th Congressional District.
The congresswoman will return to Washington after a controversial first term in office, where she repeatedly made false claims about the integrity of the 2020 presidential election. Former President Donald Trump won Greene's district by 38 points in 2020, and the representative has frequently attended Trump's rallies as a guest speaker.
She was removed from her House committee assignments in February 2021 over past Facebook posts indicating support for executing prominent Democrats. Should Republicans take control of the chamber, it's expected she would regain her assignments.
Republican spending indicates the party never expected to lose the right-leaning district, having spent less than $400,000 in advertising defending the seat.
CBS News projects Republican Anna Paulina Luna wins Florida's 13th Congressional District, flipping Crist's seat
Anna Paulina Luna, an Air Force veteran and Republican candidate to represent St. Petersburg, Fl., has defeated Democrat Eric Lynn, a former Defense Department official. The two competed for the seat once held by Charlie Crist, who resigned earlier this year to focus on the gubernatorial race. CBS News projects Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Crist in that race.
Luna, who also ran in 2020 for the same seat, has shared graphics on her social media account promoting false conspiracy theories about voting machines in the 2020 election. Her victory puts Republicans one step closer toward securing a majority in the House.
Clyburn: Democrats need a "real good assessment" of party after election
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina told CBS News that Democrats will need to make "a real good assessment" of their message and leadership if Republicans win the House.
"When all the results are in, I think we ought to have a real good assessment of where we are and who we are, and make some plans based upon that," Clyburn told CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa.
"I just think that we have to plan for 2024 differently than what took place in 2022. Now, does that mean bringing in new people? Does that mean reassigning roles? I don't know. I just think that people ought to just be honest with their assessments," he said.
CBS News projects Maxwell Frost wins, becoming the first Gen-Z and Afro-Cuban member of Congress
CBS News projects Democratic candidate Maxwell Frost will win election in Florida's 10th Congressional District, becoming the first Generation Z candidate elected to Congress.
The 25-year-old candidate is also making history by becoming the first Afro-Cuban member in Congress. Frost campaigned as a progressive alongside prominent figures in the Democratic Party's left wing, including former presidential contenders Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
Frost's seat, previously held by Democratic Senate candidate Val Demings, represents parts of Orlando and leans heavily Democratic.
His campaign was mostly focused on environmental justice, health care and gun control, and was the national organizing director for gun violence prevention organization March For Our Lives.
— John Woolley and Cristina Corujo
Pelosi says Democrats have "far superior" candidate
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrats have great candidates who are "far superior" than Republicans.
On a PBS NewsHour interview with Judy Woodruff, she remained confident by saying that "just because a pundit in Washington says 'history says you can't win' is no deterrent for the enthusiasm we have out there."
She praised President Biden's job and dismissed the idea that Democratic candidates have targetted abortion and democracy too much instead of focusing on other topics.
Pelosi, who's been the Speaker of the House since 2019, didn't go into details on the possibility of Democrats losing the House.
"I'm not predicting any action on Democrats not winning tonight. That's a conversation for another day. Let's just get out the vote," she told Woodruff from PBS NewsHour.
During the interview, Pelosi mentioned that her husband is making progress and that "Day by day he gets better." This comes after in a CNN interview, the Speaker said her retirement decision will be impacted by the attack on her husband Paul Pelosi.
Virginia 7th District a toss-up, CBS News estimates
Rep. Abigail Spanberger is defending her tenuous hold on Virginia's 7th Congressional District after a tough campaign fending off attacks from Republican challenger Yesli Vega. CBS News has estimated the race is a toss-up.
Spanberger, a former CIA officer, won her seat in 2018 and became the first Democrat in 36 years to represent the district in Congress. This year, the race is one of the most expensive in the country, with spending from both candidates and outside groups totaling almost $35 million.
Vega, a police officer and Prince William County supervisor, has attacked Spanberger on the campaign trail over crime rates and alleged support for "woke" education. She has appeared at events frequently alongside Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who was elected last year on similar issues.
"You talk about having solutions, how are you going to fix the economy? How are you gonna fix the border crisis? How are you gonna get crime down? What's your strategy? It's simple," Vega said at a rally alongside Youngkin and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas. "Do the complete opposite of what Abigail Spanberger has been doing."
On the Democratic side, Spanberger has been a frequent critic of "defund the police" advocates since 2020, calling the policy a "terrible idea" and voting alongside other Democrats to pass a police funding bill this September. On the trial, she has tried to characterize Vega as radical on abortion rights issues over her stated support for a bill to nationally ban abortion from conception.
Spanberger's district is considered a bellwether for Democrat's performance in House races nationwide.
Nevada 1st, 3rd and 4th Districts
Democrats representing Nevada have three of the four seats in the House of Representatives, but after redistricting, Republicans are seeking to sweep the remaining seats.
Nevada's 1st District hasn't sent a Republican candidate to the House in over two decades. With the implementation of the new congressional map, more of East Las Vegas and Henderson have been included in this district.
Rep. Dina Titus is running against Republican Mark Robertson, a retired colonel and a CPA who has slammed Democrats for their handling of the economy and inflation. Meanwhile, Titus has touted the Biden administration's legislative accomplishments, including the American Rescue Plan and Inflation Reduction Act.
When it comes to reproductive rights, Robertson hasn't been clear of his official posture since in Sept. 2021 he said on social media that "no matter how many euphemisms we cloak it in, I don't think it is justified." But he then told the Nevada Independent in Oct. 2022 that he "believe[s] that a woman should have a choice whether or not she engages in activities that lead to pregnancy. And when a woman doesn't have the choice, like in the case of rape or incest … abortion should be an option."
Rep. Susie Lee is running for her third term representing Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, facing off against Republican lawyer and political newcomer April Becker.
Becker's intense focus on the economy, education and support to exceptions to an abortion federal ban has led her to gain support from residents in the Spring Valley area.
Abortion is legal in Nevada state law until 24 weeks of pregnancy, and later if a woman's health is in danger.
Sam Peters, a retired Air Force major and business owner, won his three-way Republican primary in June for the chance to challenge incumbent Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford for his seat representing Las Vegas.
Horsford first represented Nevada's fourth congressional district in 2012, but later lost the seat in 2014 regaining it in 2018 after former Rep. Ruben Kihuen decided not to seek re-election.
Peters has been focusing his campaign on immigration topics promising to finish the border wall.
While Peters told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he doesn't dispute the 2020 election in December 2020 he tweeted, "@realDonaldTrump won" and "Trump won Georgia. And likely NV. And definitively PA. and…And…AND…#4Moreyears."
Peters ran for the GOP nomination in the 4th District in 2020, but lost in the primary.
Nearly 75% who voted Tuesday are dissatisfied about the country
Nearly three in four voters were dissatisfied about the country as they headed to the polls Tuesday, according to early exit polling. That includes almost a third who said they were angry. Almost three-quarters said the economy is bad, and nearly half of voters said their family's finances are worse than they were two years ago.
The top issue overall that's driving voters to the polls is inflation. This is particularly true among those who are voting Republican. Abortion comes in second, especially among those voting Democratic.
— Eran Ben-Porath
Early exit polls: What's on voters' minds as they go to the polls
President Joe Biden's approval rating is underwater — that is, his disapproval his higher than his approval — in all 11 key battleground states where CBS News conducted statewide surveys: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.
In each of these states, voters have negative views of the nation's economy.
Right now, in most of the Senate battleground states, the issue of inflation is outpacing abortion in terms of the importance of the issue to voters. But in Pennsylvania, early exit polling shows abortion outpaces inflation as a concern for voters.
Voters also have Senate control on their minds — in each of the Senate battlegrounds where CBS News has conducted exit polls, voters said control of the Senate is important to their vote.
In Georgia's Senate race, where Democrat Raphael Warnock is defending his seat against a challenge from Republican Herschel Walker, voters said the qualities voters are looking for are honesty and integrity, as well as a candidate who shares their values.
In Pennsylvania, the electorate is divided on whether Democrat John Fetterman is healthy enough to serve effectively as a U.S. senator. Right now, there is also a bit more concern that Republican Mehmet Oz has not lived in the state long enough to serve effectively.
*Exit poll percentages may have updated since this post was published.
— Eran Ben-Porath
Republicans fight to win a House seat in Rhode Island after two decades
Voters in Rhode Island are deciding if Democrats should keep the House seat Rep. Jim Langevin held for over 20 years.
Allan Fung, who's the former mayor of Cranston, Rhode Island, is running against Democratic candidate Seth Magazine focusing on the economy – a topic used by Republicans against Democrats during the campaign trail.
Magazine has been Rhode Island's General Treasurer since 2015 and has been campaigning in favor of reproductive rights and against pro-Trump narratives.
Conversely to some Republican candidates, Fung said he is not a 2020 election denier. The GOP candidate told CBS News' Ed O'Keefe he recognizes Joe Biden as the "legitimate president."
According to Fung, former President Donald Trump hasn't endorsed him and it's not something he is focusing on. Other GOP big names like Kevin McCarthy and Chris Christie have campaigned with him.
Rhode Island hasn't sent a Republican to Congress since Sen. Lincoln Chafee's reelection in 2000.
New Jersey 7th District
Incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski flipped the 7th Congressional District, which extends along Central New Jersey. The district went for President Joe Biden by almost 10 points in 2020, but Malinowski was only elected by a one-point margin, according to NJ.com. The district has been redrawn and Mr. Biden would have only carried the new distrcit by 3.9 points.
Former state Senate leader Tom Kean is challenging Malinowski for the second time. Kean has sought to tie Malinowski to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Mr. Biden on inflation. In the redistricting, several deep-red counties were added, making the race more difficult for Malinowski.
Malinowski has tried to tie Kean to Trump and the "ascendant wing of the Republican Party" of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, according to NJ Spotlight News.
Iowa 2nd District
Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne is battling GOP challenger Zach Nunn in Iowa's newly redrawn 3rd District. Nunn was a state senator before he launched his congressional campaign.
Encompassing a vast portion of the state that includes the Des Moines metropolitan area, the district was historically also its largest by population. Census data from 2019 recorded roughly 850,000 residents, with around 100,000 fewer in the state's other three districts.
In 2021, when Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law to shift Iowa's congressional district boundaries, the 3rd District had new constituents and a voter base with different political ideologies.
The new counties in the district tend to lean Republican, posing a challenge for Axne, who earned her spot in two narrow victories against her predecessor, Republican David Young, in 2018 and 2020. In 2021, Axne became the only Democrat serving in Iowa's delegation.
Before she was elected to the House, Axne held various state government positions. The primary focus of her campaign has been fighting inflation, creating jobs in Iowa, protecting reproductive rights and expanding access to affordable healthcare.
Nunn served in the U.S. Air Force and worked on the National Security Council before joining the Iowa National Guard. Protecting the First and Second amendment, lowering taxes, supporting police and first responders, and opposing abortion rights were issues he touted as his campaign's top priorities.
California 47th District
Democratic Rep. Katie Porter flipped the conservative Orange County 45th District in 2018. Since then, she has become a Democratic star, especially famous for bringing a whiteboard to Congressional hearings.
But the 45th was largely redrawn in 2020 and she opted instead to run in the 47th District, where she was a newcomer to two-thirds of the district and Democrats have a slim one-point advantage. In 2020, Republicans managed to flip two California seats red — the first time they had been able to flip back districts since 1998.
Porter is now locked in a fierce battle with Republican Scott Baugh, a former assemblyman and longtime chair of the Orange County Republican Party.
Porter has managed to raise more than just about any House member this cycle, except for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Wisconsin 3rd District
Democrat Brad Plaff and Republican Derrick Van Orden are facing off for Wisconsin's third congressional seat. Van Orden, a Trump-endorsed, retired Navy SEAL, was among the thousands of Americans who attended Donald Trump's Jan. 6, 2021 "Stop the Steal" rally.
The seat is currently held by Ron Kind, a Democrat retiring from Congress.
The 3rd Congressional district stretches along western and southwestern Wisconsin, encompassing La Crosse and Eau Claire.
Trump endorsed Van Orden in August 2021, and Van Orden pinned a tweet with the endorsement to the top of his Twitter profile.
"Derrick Van Orden is running for Congress in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District," Trump's endorsement said. "Derrick is a former Navy SEAL Senior Chief who bravely served and defended our Country. He strongly supports our Military, Veterans, Law Enforcement, and he will always fight for Secure Borders, the Second Amendment, and our incredible Farmers. Derrick has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"
Plaff is a member of the Wisconsin State Senate.
Texas 15th, 28th and 34th Districts
Democrats have long controlled the U.S. House seats in Texas in the Rio Grande Valley, but Republicans set their sights on three Congressional districts along the border. Not only would the flipping of the Rio Grande Valley represent a sea change in Texas politics, but could also contribute to the Republicans' taking back the House.
The Rio Grande Valley stretches several hundred miles along the border with Mexico. In West Texas, the 23rd Congressional District has long flip flopped between Democrats and Republicans, although Democrats' best chance to flip in 2018 fell flat when Republican Will Hurd won by less than 1,000 votes and after he retired in 2020, Republican Tony Gonzalez easily won by over 11,000 votes.
Moving east, the three other Congressional districts along the border have been long Democratic strongholds. Rep. Henry Cuellar has represented the 28th Congressional District since 2002, and his district was actually redistricted this cycle to be bluer. But he faced primary challenges in 2020 and 2022 from Jessica Cisneros, who had once been his intern and was backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives. The 2022 contest went to a runoff with Cuellar winning by less than 300 votes.
Cuellar was part of an FBI investigation earlier this year, and although he was not the target, his house was still searched. He denied any wrongdoing.
He now faces Republican Cassy Garcia, a former aide to Sen. Ted Cruz.
Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez was first elected to represent the 15th Congressional District in 2016, when Hillary Clinton won the district. But the 15th District was changed in redistricting, making it a district that former President Donald Trump would have won by three points, leaving Gonzalez to try his luck in the new 34th Congressional District, which President Joe Biden would have won by 16 points in 2020.
The old 34th Congressional District was vacated by Democratic Rep. Filomen Vega, who stepped down earlier this year. Gonzalez didn't run in the special election in May for the district's old lines – which were less blue than the new district – and the seat was won by a Republican, Mayra Flores. In her victory speech on May 1, she said the area had been "taken for granted."
The new 34th District is more blue, but Republicans have invested heavily in Flores since her surprise win and voters are now deciding between two incumbents. Democrats blamed a lack of interest and investment, two problems that are still issues in November.
In Gonzalez's old district – the 15th – Democrat Michelle Vallejo has been trying to defend the seat against Republican Monica de la Cruz. The DCCC and the House Majority PAC opted against spending money on ads in the race, according to the Texas Tribune, a sign of national Democrats' lack of enthusiasm in the race.
In a sign of how bullish Republicans are on the region, the state's top Republican, Gov. Greg Abbbott, will be holding his election night party in McAllen – part of the 15th Congressional District.
California 22nd District
Republicans are on defense in California's 22nd District, where U.S. Rep. David Valadao faces a challenge from state Assemblyman Rudy Salas.
Valadao is one of 10 Republicans in the House who voted to impeach former President Trump in January 2021. California has nonpartisan primaries, and Valadao barely edged out Republican Chris Mathys to proceed to the General Election.
This year was a test of whether a Republican who voted to impeach the former president could retain a seat in Congress.
Valadao currently represents California's 21st Congressional District, but redistricting has reshuffled districts.
The seat in the old 22nd Congressional District was held by Devin Nunes, who left Congress in the middle of his term to run former President Trump's social media site, Truth Social. It has since been held by Rep. Connie Conway, who won the seat in a special election.
The Central California district covers Visalia and Tulare, as well as part of Fresno.
The majority of House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump are retiring from Congress or lost their primaries. Valadao was vocal about his opposition to Trump's behavior on and around the attack on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021.
"His inciting rhetoric was un-American, abhorrent, and absolutely an impeachable offense," Valadao said at the time.
Virginia 2nd District
Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia's 2nd Congressional District is the only member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol who is facing a tough reelection battle. Luria, a Democrat first elected in 2018, is facing Republican Jen Kiggans.
The 2nd District, which leans conservative, was redrawn this year to be even more conservative, but Luria went ahead with her reelection bid in the same district anyway.
"We cannot allow those who seek to destroy our country from within to prevail," Luria said in a statement on Jan. 6, 2022, when she announced she was running for reelection. "We need representatives and leaders who will uphold and strengthen our laws and institutions, not side with those who try to tear them down."
She's the only Democrat on the committee in a Republican-leaning district running for reelection. The committee's two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, will not be returning to Congress. Kinzinger opted not to run for reelection after redistricting, while Cheney lost her primary to a Trump-backed challenger.
At her second debate against Luria, Kiggans said that while those who were at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, should be held accountable, when she goes door-knocking, voters aren't "complaining to me about Jan. 6 ... they're talking about the economy. Nine times out of 10 that's the answer I hear."
Kiggans has focused on the economy and tried to tie Luria to President Joe Biden.
Colorado 3rd District
Freshman Republican firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert is defending her seat against Democratic opponent Adam Frisch.
Frisch, a former city councilman, downplayed his party affiliation in the conservative-leaning district, according to CBS News Colorado. He refers to himself as a "conservative businessman," seeking to compel Republicans tired of Boebert's firebrand ways to cross party lines.
Boebert, who owns a bar and grill and defied restrictions imposed during the pandemic, has derisively portrayed Frisch as "Aspen Adam," trying to paint him as an elite liberal.
She is also a Trump loyalist, who in 2020 defeated a Republican incumbent endorsed by Trump to win her seat, frequently slings insults at the Democratic establishment and has embraced conspiracy theories. Frisch has called Boebert's style of leading "angertainment."
New York 17th District
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the head of the House Democrats' campaign arm, is fighting a challenge from Republican assemblyman Mike Lawler in New York's 17th Congressional District, which covers the lower Hudson Valley.
Maloney was elected in 2012 as New York's first openly gay congressman.
If Maloney loses, he will be the sitting House campaign committee chair to lose a general election race in 42 years, according to Cook Political Report.
Alaska at-large
Alaska's at-large House seat opened up when Rep. Don Young, first elected in 1973, died in March. There was a large special election primary in June to fill the seat, and four advanced to the ranked-choice special election: former GOP Gov. Sarah Palin, endorsed by former President Trump, Republican Nick Begich, independent Al Gross and Democrat Mary Peltola.
Gross dropped out, leaving Palin, Begich and Peltola. After the first round of voting, Peltola finished with about 40% of the vote. Palin was second and Begich was third.
Ranked-choice voting, used by Alaska for the first time this year, enables voters to choose multiple candidates on the ballot in order of preference. If a candidate doesn't receive over 50% in the initial tally, the last place finisher is eliminated and his or her support is redistributed to their voters' second-choice candidate.
After the second round of voting, Peltola came out on top, after Begich's votes were redistributed to his voters' second choice candidate, putting her over the 50% needed to win. Peltola became the first Democrat to represent the state in the House in 50 years, and the first Alaskan Native in Congress. The three are on the ballot again for the regular election now, along with Libertarian Chris Bye.
Peltola has stressed her bipartisan bona fides in a state Trump won by 10 points in 2020. She hired Young's chief of staff and scheduler, and his former staffers endorsed her in an Alaskan Daily News editorial in October. Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said last month that she would rank Peltola first on her ballot, according to The Washington Post.
In a debate in October, Palin indicated that if elected, she would not work on any legislation endorsed by former President Barack Obama, but there was one Democrat she singled out as someone she liked: Peltola, who was a state legislator when Palin was governor. Palin called their friendship an "Alaskan chick thing."
Palin has criticized the ranked-choice system and had called on Begich to drop out to avoid splitting the Republican vote.