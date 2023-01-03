Damar Hamlin: Sports world shows support for Buffalo Bills safety after scary injury against Bengals

Damar Hamlin: Sports world shows support for Buffalo Bills safety after scary injury against Bengalsget the free app
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Hamlin, a McKees Rocks native and Pittsburgh Central Catholic alum who played college football at the University of Pittsburgh, was injured during the first quarter of Monday's game.
Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, stood up and fell to the ground. A stretcher and ambulance were brought out onto the field, reporters at the game said on Twitter. Hamlin was given CPR on the field, the Monday Night Football broadcast reported. He was eventually placed on a stretcher and given oxygen as he was taken off in an ambulance to a local hospital, CBS Sports reported.
Game postponed for the night
The league has postponed Monday's game after Damar Hamlin's injury.
Players call for game to end
Multilple NFL players have called for Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals to be called after Damar Hamlin suffered a scary injury.
J.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward, among others, said there is no need to finish the game after the injury.
