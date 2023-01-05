Proper planning: How the NFL prepares its officials and medical staffs for potential cardiac events during games

Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest on Monday night

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When it comes to the medical preparations taken before every game in the National Football League, nothing is left to chance and every possibility is considered.

That's why emergency crews and first responders were ready when the unthinkable happened to Damar Hamlin on Monday night in Cincinnati.

As players anxiously summoned the medical team to Hamlin on the turf at Paycor Stadium, the response was swift with every effort planned for exactly what had happened.

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Buffalo Bills players look on after teammate Damar Hamlin #3 collapsed on the field after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dylan Buell / Getty Images

The Steelers along with every other NFL team have a slew of medical professionals on their sidelines to handle any potential injury.

As protected as the players may be with padding and helmets, history has shown -- and as the concern on many faces clearly showed, players can sustain injuries that if not handled precisely, can be paralyzing or even life-threatening.

While Hamlin's loss of a heartbeat is extremely rare, it's something that is carefully planned for.

Sources familiar with plans made before every game say that one hour before every NFL contest, there's a meeting of the medical professionals.

In a cardiac event, every response need is considered and a person is assigned to handle it, from who does the resuscitation, who brings the defibrillator onto the field, who handles breathing issues, the location of the ambulance, and how the player is handled, it's all covered and nothing is left to chance or question.

It's a process that happens at Acrisure Stadium before each Steelers game with both team's medical and training staffs, the Pittsburgh EMS crews assigned to each game, and the game officials.

It's why at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, the response for Damar Hamlin was quick and effective.

In addition to medical events that may happen on the field, the medical professionals, especially EMS workers, are ready to respond to a similar emergency no matter where it happens in the stadium.