Boyz II Men coming back to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Boyz II Men are bringing "Motownphilly" back to Pittsburgh again.

The iconic R&B group is coming to The Event Center at Rivers Casino on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. They'll perform hits like "End of the Road," "I'll Make Love to You" and "One Sweet Day."

Boyz II Men most recently performed at the casino in February 2022 and in early 2020 before the pandemic, both times in front of sold-out crowds.

"Boyz II Men's past performances at our Event Center were nothing less than phenomenal, and there's no doubt fans will eagerly welcome them back to Pittsburgh," said Shannon Redmond, the casino's vice president of marketing, in a news release. "We are thrilled to have these legendary performers back at Rivers Casino on the North Shore."

The trio, comprised of Philadelphia natives Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman and Wanya Morris, debuted in the 90s with "Cooleyhighharmony," which sold 9 million copies in the U.S. Since then, they've sold 64 million albums worldwide.

They've won four Grammy Awards, nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards and three Billboard Awards. "Twenty," the album celebrating their 20th anniversary, debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard R&B Album chart.

Tickets for the show are on sale now, starting at $59.

The group has a handful of other shows on the calendar for next year, including MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, The Met Philadelphia and the American Music Theatre in Lancaster.