White House Correspondents' Dinner 2018

    • Omarosa Manigault

      Omarosa Manigault attends the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

      Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

    • Kathy Griffin

      Comedian Kathy Griffin attends the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

      Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

    • Andrea Mitchell

      Journalist Andrea Mitchell attends the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

      Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

    • Jim Sciutto, Gloria Riviera

      News correspondents Jim Sciutto (L) and Gloria Riviera attend the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

      Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

    • Scion Kelly, David Hogg

      Scion Kelly (L) and Parkland shooting survivor and activist David Hogg attend the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

      Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

    • Nancy and Paul Pelosi

      Paul Pelosi (L) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) attend the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

      Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

    • Kellyanne Conway

      Kellyanne Conway attends the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

      Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

    • John King, Dana Bash

      John King and Dana Bash attend the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

      Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

    • Margaret Brennan, Yado Yakub

      "Face the Nation" moderator and CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan (L) and Yado Yakub attend the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

      Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

    • Sarah and Bryan Sanders

      Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Bryan Sanders attend the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

      Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

    • Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner

      Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner attends the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

      Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

    • Al Sharpton, Terry McAuliffe, and Dorothy McAuliffe

      Al Sharpton, Terry McAuliffe, and Dorothy McAuliffe attend the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

      Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

    • Santita Jackson

      Singer Santita Jackson attends the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

      Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

    • Gary Cohn, Lisa Pevaroff-Cohn

      Lisa Pevaroff-Cohn (L) and former White House chief economic advisor Gary Cohn attend the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

      Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

    • Ali Velshi

      Journalist Ali Velshi attends the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

      Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

    • Stephanie Ruhle, Chris Matthews

      Stephanie Ruhle (L) and Chris Matthews attend the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

      Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

    • Actor and White House press assistant Caroline Sunshine

      Actor and White House press assistant Caroline Sunshine attends the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

      Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

    • Don Lemon

      Journalist Don Lemon attends the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

      Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

    • April Ryan

      Journalist April Ryan attends the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

      Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

    • Sean Spicer, Rita Cosby

      Rita Cosby (L) and Sean Spicer attend the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

      Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images