White House Correspondents' Dinner 2018

Omarosa Manigault attends the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Kathy Griffin
Comedian Kathy Griffin attends the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Andrea Mitchell
Journalist Andrea Mitchell attends the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Jim Sciutto, Gloria Riviera
News correspondents Jim Sciutto (L) and Gloria Riviera attend the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Scion Kelly, David Hogg
Scion Kelly (L) and Parkland shooting survivor and activist David Hogg attend the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Nancy and Paul Pelosi
Paul Pelosi (L) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) attend the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Kellyanne Conway
Kellyanne Conway attends the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
John King, Dana Bash
John King and Dana Bash attend the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Margaret Brennan, Yado Yakub
"Face the Nation" moderator and CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan (L) and Yado Yakub attend the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Sarah and Bryan Sanders
Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Bryan Sanders attend the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner
Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner attends the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Al Sharpton, Terry McAuliffe, and Dorothy McAuliffe
Al Sharpton, Terry McAuliffe, and Dorothy McAuliffe attend the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Santita Jackson
Singer Santita Jackson attends the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Gary Cohn, Lisa Pevaroff-Cohn
Lisa Pevaroff-Cohn (L) and former White House chief economic advisor Gary Cohn attend the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Ali Velshi
Journalist Ali Velshi attends the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Stephanie Ruhle, Chris Matthews
Stephanie Ruhle (L) and Chris Matthews attend the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Actor and White House press assistant Caroline Sunshine
Actor and White House press assistant Caroline Sunshine attends the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Don Lemon
Journalist Don Lemon attends the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
April Ryan
Journalist April Ryan attends the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Sean Spicer, Rita Cosby
Rita Cosby (L) and Sean Spicer attend the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.